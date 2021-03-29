LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're looking for an indefinable something, and though you may be asked to explain your search, doing so would be a waste of time. Instead, peruse as many options as you can and trust that you'll know it when you see it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll specialize in embracing complexity, making sense of it for yourself and then explaining the more involved matters in a way that makes it accessible to others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Wordlessly and without realizing it, you make promises. Yes, there are expectations they mentally create, somewhat but not entirely out of your control. With greater awareness, you'll get ahead of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Performances don't fail on the stage. They fail in the audience's head. As you aim to influence, focus beyond your act and into the minds of others. You'll succeed to the degree that you can see it from their point of view.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotions seep into the air, and everyone around breathes them in. People will feel your sadness, your joy... some will catch the contagion, which is why maintaining a balmy inner climate seems like a responsibility.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be dealing with people who don't really know what they want, and even the ones who think they do may not be happy when they get that. Listen through people's wants and into their problem. Is it something you can solve?

