ARIES (March 21-April 19). Seek new challenges, as the problems that interest you are gratifying work, whereas if you wait to see what problems life brings, it's much less empowering.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your brain isn't the only thinker in your body. And today, the wisdom worth heeding can't be cognitively conjured. It's the voice of your heart, which makes itself known with a rush of feeling and bodily reflex.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The day lacks order, something to embrace. Outsized egos, big wills, blundering innocents and colorful agents of chaos -- these are all luxuries, believe it or not. On quieter days, you'll be nostalgic for this lunacy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're often an open book, but right now, you'll benefit from a thicker veil of privacy. Not everyone needs to know your history or even your recent whereabouts. Make people earn your trust; don't give it freely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To hear yes is nice, though "no" is a tremendous blessing. Sure, "no" isn't what you wanted two seconds ago when you asked the question, but neither is it rejection. "No" just means there's magic for you elsewhere.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One of the many reasons you're a good leader is that you don't require people to be a certain way in order to earn your respect. You respect them how they are and hope for the best, and it usually turns in your favor.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're looking for an indefinable something, and though you may be asked to explain your search, doing so would be a waste of time. Instead, peruse as many options as you can and trust that you'll know it when you see it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll specialize in embracing complexity, making sense of it for yourself and then explaining the more involved matters in a way that makes it accessible to others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Wordlessly and without realizing it, you make promises. Yes, there are expectations they mentally create, somewhat but not entirely out of your control. With greater awareness, you'll get ahead of it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Performances don't fail on the stage. They fail in the audience's head. As you aim to influence, focus beyond your act and into the minds of others. You'll succeed to the degree that you can see it from their point of view.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotions seep into the air, and everyone around breathes them in. People will feel your sadness, your joy... some will catch the contagion, which is why maintaining a balmy inner climate seems like a responsibility.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be dealing with people who don't really know what they want, and even the ones who think they do may not be happy when they get that. Listen through people's wants and into their problem. Is it something you can solve?
