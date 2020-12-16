ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are many levels beyond excellence. You'll elevate a work by fusing the styles you already know and adding your own unusual elements. The fresh approach will impress and fascinate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As soon as you put a word to how you are feeling, the feeling is subtly changed into something your consciousness can process. There are times when this helps and other times when wordlessness is divine.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your powers of mind control are augmented, and you'll guide your own thoughts as an expert rider would guide an obedient horse; the slightest tension on the reins and your thoughts go off in the direction of your choosing.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People want what they want. Don't wait for someone to desire in the same direction or intensity as you. Whatever you can do to release others from your expectations will make everyone happier, especially you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Knowing that your role in a group is essential and that you are crucial to the outcome of other people's goals, you often make decisions based on what everyone needs but you. Press pause on that tendency today. Act in self-interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It can take a long time to learn the ropes, or it can take a short time. Being your own teacher is the hard way. You're better off looking around, reaching out and even paying to avoid needless confusion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you don't know what to do to support another person, just try something. Effort will be admirable, regardless of how it lands. That you care to respond at all is, in and of itself, meaningful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though "no drama" is among your proclamations, the fact is that without some degree of tension and conflict, the story of a relationship would be mighty boring. Maybe change your mantra to "some drama."
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be made aware of how the word "responsibility" means something different to everyone. The standard you hold yourself to is so far from universal, it may as well come from a different ZIP code of the multiverse.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Charm can be used for benevolent or nefarious purposes. Distrust it in others today, and that goes double for yourself. Question motives. Why is it, do you think, that this added layer of social grease is suddenly necessary?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The need to socialize and the reliance on other people for survival will be noticeably balanced by an individual and hard-to-explain need for tranquility and a connection with something beyond human.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will get the same message that others get, but you'll hear something very different in it. If language is a code, then you crack it, deciphering the intent and motive behind each word.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
