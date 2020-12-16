LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you don't know what to do to support another person, just try something. Effort will be admirable, regardless of how it lands. That you care to respond at all is, in and of itself, meaningful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though "no drama" is among your proclamations, the fact is that without some degree of tension and conflict, the story of a relationship would be mighty boring. Maybe change your mantra to "some drama."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be made aware of how the word "responsibility" means something different to everyone. The standard you hold yourself to is so far from universal, it may as well come from a different ZIP code of the multiverse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Charm can be used for benevolent or nefarious purposes. Distrust it in others today, and that goes double for yourself. Question motives. Why is it, do you think, that this added layer of social grease is suddenly necessary?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The need to socialize and the reliance on other people for survival will be noticeably balanced by an individual and hard-to-explain need for tranquility and a connection with something beyond human.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will get the same message that others get, but you'll hear something very different in it. If language is a code, then you crack it, deciphering the intent and motive behind each word.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0