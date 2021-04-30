ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's something of value you don't want to lose. This is what's standing between you and a change. The shift will only be possible after you've reckoned with your feelings and deemed the loss to be necessary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you wanted to get judgmental, all the data is right there in front of you. It doesn't look great on paper, so there's plenty to judge. But you want to be constructive instead -- which is hard, helpful and so on-brand for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are those who will do anything you ask of them, but you have to tell them exactly what to do. Do you really want to work that hard? Seek people who come with their own initiative.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To talk about what you know and listen when you don't seems so simple, but many will violate the rule. They speak to fill the void or get attention -- tiresome. All you have to do is politely excuse yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you think about it, the amount of love and respect you give yourself pretty much mirrors the amount you give others and vice versa. So no matter how you go about it, increasing the love increases the love.