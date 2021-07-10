ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don't need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this luck, venture out in an organized way. Start close to you, and then venture in ever-wider concentric circles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When people laugh at or with you, whether true friends, false friends or perfect strangers, it's a sign that you're making an impact. You're literally changing the airflow. Let them laugh for their own reasons. Know you're alive.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The long story and the short story are the same, except one is way more boring. Ask for the short story or you'll grow to resent the way some people can go on and on and on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be in the position to speak as an expert or tell a story. Your extemporaneous remarks will come off brilliantly. Little does your audience know that those are the ones you've rehearsed the most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The person who presents facts and lessons and the one who lived through them are not one and the same. Be careful not to project onto people qualities they do not possess. Take everything at face value.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You want a person to take a step, so make it easy. First order of business, make sure there's a step in front of them that is stable and situated in a position that would be right for the taking.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't usually need as much attention as some of the other people around you. It's one reason why you end up serving others more than you get served. It's a good way to live, but be sure to take your turn receiving today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The task is more challenging than you thought it would be. Things have a way of very quickly becoming a mess. Fix it fast and completely now or you'll be fixing it for a very long time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The motion picture director emphasizes a detail of the scene, pulls the audience away from what is going to happen, interrupting suspicions and setting the stage for a surprise. Liars do the same thing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Space is the expression of the ultimate serenity. Give it to another. Make buffer zones around you. There is interest in overlapping and in space, divinity.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are qualifying a certain scenario, checking if it meets your standards, seeing if it offers what you're looking for. These are high-level decisions and as you make them, you'll make destiny.
