ARIES (March 21-April 19). You were eager for good to triumph over evil. Now you realize it's not so much about good and evil as it is about power and how a game is played. Rules will be broken by all sides.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Only untrustworthy people constantly talk about how good they are. Actions speak even when the actor is unaware of what they are saying. Those busy doing what's right might have little time left for hype.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A case of arrested development will be featured, with people trapped at a point of growth they do not know how to move beyond. The stunted are likely oblivious to their own behavior. Compassion is called for.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll take on tasks you are not yet equipped to handle, nor do you fully understand what they will entail. You'll start without guidance but keep seeking help and along the way you'll pick up the mentor you need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've experienced the quick brilliance of sheer inspiration, but the muses are fickle. More typically, what brings about your best is a bit of outside pressure. It's on today!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your self-doubts are normal but unhelpful, so you may as well stop. Your wishes are not unreasonable fantasies. If you don't feel your hopes are within your grasp, you haven't surrounded yourself with the right people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While it's wonderful to get what you want, it does come with a downside. Suddenly, you are responsible for protecting and maintaining the gift, as well as being grateful for it and using it accordingly. Wish carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll be mightily productive working with those whose gifts are complementary to yours but not identical. They share your values, not your strengths. You'll accomplish together what you couldn't do alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes relationships require work, but you shouldn't have to work at them all the time. Putting too much emphasis on serving the needs of others will only make them spoiled and you resentful... not great for anyone!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The ego has a necessary role in your psyche, trying to mediate between all the parts of you. Don't condemn your ego, but don't cater too closely to it either, or believe it as the absolute truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A great well of self-discipline can be accessed. It won't last all day, so use it while you have it. You will expertly manage your emotions, curb your cravings and shine in the social arena.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). "The eye can't see its own lashes" says the proverb, though things change with lash extensions. You'll notice something about yourself. To you it's subtle, but not to them. It's an advantage to see from different perspectives.