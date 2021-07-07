ARIES (March 21-April 19). Thoughts show up like intrusive pop-up ads on the internet -- suggestions based on your history -- but that doesn't mean you have to act on them. Click the little "X" and bring your attention back to what matters to you now.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Shallow thinking leads to knowing enough to be dangerous. While not everything requires a deep dive, be alert to the signals that there might be more than what meets the eye.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Sometimes you wonder why you were even chosen, but you can stop that line of inquiry today because it's easy to answer: You're the best person for the job. Go and do it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll toss out ideas to your friends, and though they may not act on them, your position as a valuable contributor and influence in the group will be reinforced.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). One part of you sets the tone and the agenda for the rest of you. Your inner leader beats the drum for your better angels to follow, and follow they will... until they won't. There's an inner conversation and negotiation to work out today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Inexperienced people can read about the inner world of others, but experienced people like you have felt it, so you can instantly spot it -- pain, excitement, need -- and seize the arising opportunity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll see evidence of a person's attempt to hide something. You're not interested in shaming anyone or calling out bad behavior; you just want the truth. Naughtiness is a cover-up for an honest, if unacceptable, desire or need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Among the world's more interesting jobs is the scientific station involving the search for extraterrestrial life elsewhere in the universe. You can relate. You, too, await a distant affirmation. You won't regret holding out hope.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Financial decisions may be serious and requiring of a rigorous thought process and strategy, but once the decisions are made, back off and relax. It's only money.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a difference between the detachment of effortless coolness and one of shy reservation, though it's a difference many will not recognize. Go on and build your mystery; it's working for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). With intelligence and compassion, you'll connect with people on levels deeper than the business at hand. You'll communicate from the heart, which will take surprisingly few words.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People ask things of you, their requests rarely coming in the form of questions. You'll tune into what people need and want, which is something very different from the literal meaning of the words spilling from their lips.
