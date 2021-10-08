ARIES (March 21-April 19). People have different rules. Even close friends may not completely understand yours. There will be infractions. They happen out of misunderstanding, not an intent to offend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be attracted to people and situations outside your usual pattern. You might dismiss the idea of a "type" altogether, since it's based on your past and you're more interested in creating a new future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your vision of a luxurious life is unique, but there are people with similar goals. Find them so you can help and support one another. The kinship will invigorate your plans.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are drawn to people who have a sense of humor and the confidence to use it. Humor is always a risk. As the professionals know, it doesn't always land, but you respect the attempts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). New responsibilities will be laid at your feet as though they were a gift, and maybe they are. You have more fun in work mode anyway, and it's like this job was custom made for you.