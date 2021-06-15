LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're plenty generous with loved ones and community. However, the current arrangement isn't about generosity. The sanctity of a deal depends on everyone holding up their end of the bargain. You'll fight for what's right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The ideas are flowing, and you have an unencumbered channel of expressing them, too. Be careful who you involve at this tender point in the creative process. Flesh things out on your own first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People offer you excuses. It's not even worth getting into. The art of focusing yourself well will come into play. Bring your mind's eye to what you want, and don't let it get out of your view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A sensation can be such a slippery thing that you can't even hold it while you're experiencing it, and neither can you recall it with sufficient vividness afterward. Frankly, this is exactly what keeps you coming back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The force field around you while you are sleeping or in a meditative state is especially powerful. Your dreams will be both vivid and revealing, even though it may take many weeks for the full meaning to come to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's highlight is the kind of scene that startles you with its warmth, like the spiritual sunshine that catches you off guard when you're waved at by someone you don't know.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

