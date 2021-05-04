ARIES (March 21-April 19). When little things can thrill you, you're with the right person. This is especially true if you happen to be alone. Being receptive to your own wonder and making arrangements to have more of it are major acts of self-love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Making the other person look good is a chief priority for you in every interaction. People feel and appreciate this. You listen intently and consider other people's questions and curiosities as you move conversations forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll spend a good deal of time custom tailoring your offerings to those around you, and rightly so. Efficiency depends on it. To forward your aims, everything you do must also work for the other party.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's an art to wanting well. It will take a bit of exploration to understand whether your want is reasonable given your current circumstances. If not, there is something adjacent that will work brilliantly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll return to a handful of ideas that keep popping back to mind. The reason they won't leave is because they are relevant or need to be processed and either let go or venerated.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whether there are too many people involved, there is too much information to include or there are too many options for spending money, you'll be in a position to make some cuts. You'll be skillful and swift!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It won't be enough to make your point -- everyone wants to do that! There very well could be as many "points" in the room as there are people. If you decide to speak, you'll concern yourself with being memorable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Systems seem more complex than necessary. However, in a new job, you have neither the overview nor the microview to know what's necessary. For now, stay in observation mode and focus on learning, not fixing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Enlist others to bounce your ideas off of because you are too familiar with your subject matter to get the objectivity that will help you move forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You use the rhythms of the past to figure out what to expect from the current situation. Frustration is a function of an unmet expectation. The golden question: Should you adjust reality or the expectation?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If something makes a difference to you, then it matters -- period. There is no one else more worthy of your amazing talent for customization. Pour your efforts into your own satisfaction.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll interact with supportive people who want to see you succeed. But you have to show them your version of success or they won't be able to support you in the correct direction.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.