ARIES (March 21-April 19). When little things can thrill you, you're with the right person. This is especially true if you happen to be alone. Being receptive to your own wonder and making arrangements to have more of it are major acts of self-love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Making the other person look good is a chief priority for you in every interaction. People feel and appreciate this. You listen intently and consider other people's questions and curiosities as you move conversations forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll spend a good deal of time custom tailoring your offerings to those around you, and rightly so. Efficiency depends on it. To forward your aims, everything you do must also work for the other party.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's an art to wanting well. It will take a bit of exploration to understand whether your want is reasonable given your current circumstances. If not, there is something adjacent that will work brilliantly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll return to a handful of ideas that keep popping back to mind. The reason they won't leave is because they are relevant or need to be processed and either let go or venerated.