ARIES (March 21-April 19). This is no time to limit your scope. Success can come from many different avenues. If you're counting on one person, that's too much pressure for both of you. Go out and find three more to bet on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You really don't need to make any earth-shattering advances to land where you want to go. This will be about doing small things consistently a little better. The only two steps you need: improve, repeat.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll wonder if you're doing better or if you've just gotten comfortable with how you were doing before. Either way, that stress is over, so it's time to create some fresh stress in a flavor you love.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You enjoy your things, but you don't let them define you, not in your mind and not in the mind of others. That second part requires that you use discretion, cherish modesty and enact privacy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Magic comes in many forms, and today's might be the most spectacular one of all -- evidence of love from your unconditional fan. A person who wants to see you smile is worth more than their weight in gold.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Check in with those people who like to figure things out on their own. It may be the case that they are too humble to ask for the help that would be so easy for you to give.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The software update never comes at a convenient time. That's because routine maintenance isn't exciting enough to be a priority. You make sure that when it's time for people to interact with you, they're in for a treat.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is someone you want to be in the future. Thinking about it won't make it so. Acting on it every day certainly will. It doesn't matter much how successful or unsuccessful the action is, only how consistent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Powerful outcomes will be delayed. This is why it's important to have faith. Faith will keep you stepping forward when it seems futile to do so. Faith can fuel you until the actual results kick in.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know loving people who hold you dear from afar. Today you'll get more from the ones who demonstrate their care, actively pursue what you're offering, and let you know when they miss you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If there's no right answer, no guarantee and no clear mark of value beyond a feeling, you just might be dealing in the realm of art. Art solves problems in mysterious ways.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be serving a communal function. It will be most fulfilling to know that people need what you're doing. In fact, it is an integral part of what they are doing.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.