LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Physically finishing the task won't be enough to get the sense of completion you desire. Stick around to witness how your work is received. Are you up to getting feedback? It will make you proud.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once again, you'll find yourself in over your head. The fish don't care, and neither should you. Even if this were as deep as the Mariana Trench, you'd still be swimming, as you do, near the top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Not everyone is as skilled in the art of getting along as you are, but you'll provide good modelling as you acknowledge the validity of other people's wants and needs, even when you personally cannot relate to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're not sure if the story you hear today is true. You're not even sure how to go about finding out either way. Wander discretely away from that drama, and go where more honesty and evidence exists.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've seen love strike like a bolt from beyond right onto the movie set. Here comes something else... a realistic version of love developed over time with trust, effort and compromise, which is somehow every bit as electric.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can't control what happened before you got on the scene, but you feel partially responsible for what happens after you leave. This is why you exercise as much influence for good as you can while you're there.

