LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can trust in your deeper knowing, even when it has yet to emerge to top layers of consciousness. You have goals that even you do not know about. Your being vibrates with an agenda you've only started to understand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Changing yourself is challenging enough. Changing someone else is not only difficult but possibly futile. Even in the unlikely event that it works, your imposed change would be temporary and invite a backlash. Live and let live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sleep, vitamins, sunshine, movement, the positive influence of optimistic friends and media... it's obvious what's good for you, and the one who inspires you to actually partake in good things is great indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Creativity is at a high. Keep striving to turn your inspiration and emotion into something concrete. People will like and resonate with the products of your expression.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll set up rules, systems and rewards aimed at building mental patterns. If anyone is going to change your mind, you want it to be you and not some tricky technology employed by a corporation to seduce and control you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is in your nature to extend whatever care is needed, and the more you notice the need, the more need there is to be noticed. Just be sure to care for yourself first and foremost.

