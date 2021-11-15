ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone is pulling you down. Say goodbye for a while. The break will be a blessing. You'll get the pleasure of knowing where you stand as an individual outside of the context of a group.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You cannot control how many times a good thing crosses your path but you can seize the opportunity when it arises. If you can't use the resource in one place, you'll use it somewhere else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're looking ahead to a time you'll be working in an entirely different scale. You don't currently have the resources to do what's required of you on the other side, but you'll attain them along the way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be interesting to the people around you. First, you'll get their curiosity, and then their continued attention. Over time you'll see evidence of your influence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your attitude and appearance speak for you. You don't have to say anything at all to tell the world about yourself. People's responses to you will surprise and inform you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The right move is often one that is more work than the wrong move, but not always. Today, you'll get lucky, and the right thing will also be the easy thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your commitment to bettering yourself and creating better experiences for others will drive your choices. Note that improvement doesn't always require work. What's most needed now is rest and recovery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Hyperbole won't help matters, so avoid exaggerations. When you stop looking for the best, worst, nicest or meanest, you will see life for what it really is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The thing you do feels automatic, but in fact, it's a decision. Go back to the crossroads. Do not make a turn. Stand in contemplation. What choices have you been missing?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's appropriate to be aggressive in the heat of the game, but this occasion so rarely comes up. You'll be ready when it does. In the meantime, you'll flex your mercy, compassion and empathy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Expect a variety pack of challenges -- some logistical, others having to do with communication and a few that speak directly to what you've been working on. With your sporting attitude, this should be fun!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Go ahead and take on the hard task because much will be accomplished inside of the project. You'll conquer fear, transform a piece of your world and create a new habit, all in one go!

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

