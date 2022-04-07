ARIES (March 21-April 19). The one you would love to avoid is the same one you would most benefit from talking to. A discussion (or even just the willingness to process your feelings about the relationship alone) will clear some energy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Wherever you go, you notice the vibes. You have the power to change the tone of a place. Where joy seems lacking, you'll contribute generously. This is best done by matching people where they are, then raising things up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The demand exceeds your current skill. You'll be asked to do what you haven't done before. You may even be convinced that you, in fact, cannot do it. This is in no way a good reason to turn down the challenge.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are judgment calls to be made. Good manners can be a little dishonest, but better to go with kindness and tact than to risk causing offense or hurt feelings with a sharp truth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If the reward rained down from the heavens, everyone would go outside with open hands. But the rewards come in increments and from the ground up. They belong to those who get their hands dirty.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be attuned to the various ways people demonstrate their status and power. It can be as subtle as a joke or as big as throwing an event. Your awareness will help you navigate a tricky social situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Shame, blame and complaining can hurt productivity. That's not to say they should be avoided entirely. If approached sparingly and constructively these states can point you to what needs fixing and who is best for the job.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you are fully engaged in what you're doing, it's like you are one with the sea of life. You move and the world naturally adjusts and reacts, making way for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). These conditions, for better or worse, do not define you. In a moment of detachment, you will notice your circumstances differently. They'll feel somehow smaller.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those who aim to impress will do the opposite because working for approval is off-putting. The truly impressive don't need the feedback. They are too busy doing what pleases, upholding a standard or living a principle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The glamorous trappings that others make a big deal over inspire nothing but skepticism in you. You're focused on what's relevant to your life right now and the experiences that are a good fit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One way to deal with stress is to avoid it entirely. That's not a solution that works every day, but today it will work like a charm. Design your day so you don't even have to participate in a stressful situation.

