ARIES (March 21-April 19). You didn't get all that you wanted. It's better this way. Some degree of hunger keeps things exciting. Hunger causes action. Overindulgence causes lethargy and is generally unattractive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People pick up on your signals whether or not you are consciously aware of what they are. Know yourself and be empowered. Ten minutes of honest reflection will do it. Relationships transform as your intention does.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What good is your charm if you are not using it to forward your purposes? You didn't exactly wake up this morning knowing what those purposes were, but it's OK. You can make up for lost time by getting clear on it now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The reason you haven't met the goal yet is that you're not totally sure you're ready. In the back of your mind, there's fear as to the responsibilities that go with the prize. Grab on anyway. Don't borrow tomorrow's problems today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). These circumstances are not inherently entertaining. This fun you're having, that's all you. Know it. Own it. Claim it. The world is your playground and people love being around you because of your unique way of being in it.