ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. You'll be better off ignoring what you're bad at while you maximize your gifts. Put enough time into building your talent and your weaknesses become a moot point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll find the proclamations of internet posts quite suspect. People put forth the face they want the world to see. The only way to know the inside of a person or relationship is to experience the inside of one's own being and life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your options may seem limited, but they are perfect for now. If you had any more, it would be confusing and hard to choose. Focus on the best choice you can make and from the next vantage point, you'll see much more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll feel like you could use a break, and you're just the one to give it to yourself. Design it as you would any event you were throwing for a loved one -- with care and attention to detail.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Can you judge a book by its cover? That's debatable. But most readers would agree that you can't judge a book by its movie. Today's options include a long route and the Hollywood version, two entirely different experiences.