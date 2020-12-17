ARIES (March 21-April 19). The mentor/apprentice relationship is a special bond in which both parties profit. Today, you'll likely be the teacher, and yet, you will feel as though you are the one being enriched.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A few days from the solstice, there's good fortune in the prep work you do to ready yourself for the change of season. Update your contacts, addresses and calendar for an ultra-organized approach to the new year.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What is it going to take to get to a smiling, laughing place? You really want to go there, and that's a start. Notice who brings about your lighter side. You could use a few more of these people in your world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The situation itself is neutral and can be interpreted in multiple ways, none of which would be completely right or totally wrong, so you may as well choose an interpretation that makes you feel empowered and perhaps a bit lighter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You challenge your own bias while many people around you refuse to recognize it. You'll ask excellent questions, too, and become enlightened as stereotypes collapse under even the briefest interrogation.