ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're already thinking about what's on the other side of today's task, and the thought of moving on will motivate you to do what it takes to get a job done efficiently and completely.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll have a sense of it today: "You are loved. There's an invisible world all around you. A kingdom of spirits commissioned to guard you, do you not see it?" from "Jane Eyre," by your signmate Charlotte Bronte.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Beware: Meeting the expectations of powerful and enthusiastic people is its own kind of thrilling experience, so potent that it becomes easy to confuse who you are with who they want you to be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The plot will highlight your expertise. Your wins are partly due to good planning and partly due to good instinct and you'll seamlessly swing between these modes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Speak your mind. This may be the very thing the other person is thinking but hasn't said. Or it may be that you've synthesized ideas that the others haven't quite put together yet. Either way, the world needs your voice.