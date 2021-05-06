ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're already thinking about what's on the other side of today's task, and the thought of moving on will motivate you to do what it takes to get a job done efficiently and completely.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll have a sense of it today: "You are loved. There's an invisible world all around you. A kingdom of spirits commissioned to guard you, do you not see it?" from "Jane Eyre," by your signmate Charlotte Bronte.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Beware: Meeting the expectations of powerful and enthusiastic people is its own kind of thrilling experience, so potent that it becomes easy to confuse who you are with who they want you to be.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The plot will highlight your expertise. Your wins are partly due to good planning and partly due to good instinct and you'll seamlessly swing between these modes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Speak your mind. This may be the very thing the other person is thinking but hasn't said. Or it may be that you've synthesized ideas that the others haven't quite put together yet. Either way, the world needs your voice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). At some point, you have to stop learning and planning because action will teach you the rest. You're almost there. Give yourself the deadline and start the countdown.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Avoid those bored people who have nothing better to do than work up one another's emotions over petty things. You benefit from sticking with the kindred souls with varied interests and wide horizons.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Caring people bring out a soft, sweet side of your heart. Uncaring people do the same, as you consciously decide to oppose their bad example. So, what calls out stoutness of heart? Being needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who point out the faults of others would imply that they have fewer by comparison, which is rarely the case. The need to impress is itself a fault to be examined.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Once upon a time, you launched yourself into the unknown for adventure's sake. Now, you're much more purposeful. You want answers! New friends! Resources! Adventure is just a byproduct of the quest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't take the focus of others for granted. You expect to earn any attention you get. You'll deliberately structure interactions so as to keep things interesting.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Those who bite off more than they can chew are at risk of choking. But there are safer ways to approach ambition, for instance, cutting and saving the big portion to slice into manageable segments.
