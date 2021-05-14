LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The cause of stress is thinking, "This should be something other than what it is." Stress relief is a matter of adjustment. Either you can control the circumstances better, or you can manage your expectations of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The work worth doing centers around your energy, perception and ability. Focus there, and so much else will naturally come together. Focusing elsewhere will be ineffective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As you look around, you'll notice how very few people seem to possess the thing you want. Don't let the numbers scare you! They don't attain the thing because they don't seek the thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll realize that a certain line of reason no longer holds water. Put a line through it and replace it with something new. Don't know what yet? Just try anything then and see how it feels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The helpless, quite simply, aren't. Don't buy into lies that keep you working on someone else's agenda. What about your plans? Get back to them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Heavy topics and serious matters just don't have appeal to you now, though you're quite excited by novelty and the lighter side of life. This mood is perfect for building rapport with others.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

