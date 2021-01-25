ARIES (March 21-April 19). The very nature of leadership is to head into the unknown while acting as though you do, in fact, know a lot. Were you to act otherwise, no one would follow. People are counting on you. Steel up. March forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The scene has become boring. Why? Is it because restraint was called for and is enacted? Or is it because no one has taken the initiative to face challenges with creativity? In the latter case, you're the one for the job.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). More is not better, and better is not more. You'll love how free and light you feel as life reflects this truth to you today. In one gesture, you will let go of several small burdens.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Every time you choose to do something without knowing how it will turn out, you're being brave. Joining the game, starting the project or investing in the venture are all possibilities that beckon your bravery.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Attraction causes you to say and do things you weren't expecting to. You'll make a commitment and keep it. The commitment doesn't seem that big. This is absolutely how big things start.