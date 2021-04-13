ARIES (March 21-April 19). The surface qualities of these offerings set before you will belie their substance. Shiny options could provide a quick hit of glee followed by nothing, whereas duller options here will sustain you for years.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have excellent ideas, though it's not quite time to implement them. This learning mode you're in is golden. You'll do very well to follow the initiative of another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your gut -- that's one thing to go by. Feelings count for something but not everything. Consider the data. It will produce a feeling in you, too, and then you'll have two things to go by.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A long day feels longer if it feels like what you're doing is not recognized or appreciated. To ask for the props you need isn't vanity; it's actually good for everyone. Praise fuels the mission -- at least in part. Get yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The things and people you love just aren't getting enough of your attention right now. Duty calls, and responsibility is around every corner. Make a plan so the future can bring more of your favorite experiences.