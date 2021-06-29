ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you like someone, you naturally and effortlessly key in to what that person is feeling and doing. It seems part of you has been on the mission a while already without notifying your conscious awareness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Judgment is negativity at best, hatred at worst. Don't bother with it, as even offering the lighter shades of judgment (criticism, opinions and preferences) will only dim your light. Dwell in love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Just maybe, if everyone had a victory at the same time, there would still be enough to go around. At the very least, believing this makes you a happier and more attractive person.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To stray from your goals just means one thing -- that you're human. Being hard on yourself is not a solution. Instead, with an attitude of curiosity and gentleness, try different tactics until you find one that works.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's wonderful when a loved one wins. You'll feel as though you've also won. But the highlight will really be helping a relationship flourish by honoring and supporting one another's vulnerabilities.