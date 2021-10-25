ARIES (March 21-April 19). Prehistoric humans relied on their ears to make their way through the wild without being eaten. Listening well remains among the top survival skills; it will be your strength today. You'll clue in to what others miss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Stay open to the possibilities. It is all too easy to resist the ideas that don't fit with your notion of how the world is or should be. But one such idea will be your success key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Hours of practice have helped you refine your talent. Now you expect the same work ethic of others. You'll get what you're looking for, so hold out until then.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your novel and interesting activities will attract questions, all of which you'll handle in one way or another. So, have no fear of this outside interest; it will ultimately further your cause.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's time to update your information systems, including the ones that help you run your life efficiently, and of course, the one in your head running the show. Seek only solutions that are cheap, simple and immediate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be appreciated for your image instead of your essence. To be fair, you've put a great deal of yourself into your packaging, which is very attractive. Golden are the ones who take the time to learn what's inside.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Confidence will not coincide with competence. Those who know a little will feel they know everything, and those who know more will feel small next to the mountain of knowledge there is to gain on even the most granular subject.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A challenging situation will inspire you to play the "What if?" game -- a thought exercise that will lead you to your next move. Instead of asking, "What if I fail?" ask, "What if I succeed?"

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People trust you. They'll bring rough ideas and ask you to shape them. It's a responsibility you don't take lightly, even though it's also a whole lot of fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's an art to setting a price. The expert bargainers start with a number that's too high, fully expecting to dance their way down to a mutually agreeable arrangement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're cooking up the sort of ideas that lead to the sweet life. Give into them! To do great things, you need great passion. It's not the only ingredient, but good luck getting this cake to bake without it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The power of a legend cannot be felt by the characters within them. Also, people can only be as famous as the people around them think they are. The nature of celebrity will be a theme today.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

