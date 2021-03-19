 Skip to main content
ARIES (March 21-April 19). A person with a good attitude sees a mixed-bag opportunity and thinks of making the most of it. But you don't have a good attitude. Your attitude is stellar. You absolutely know you'll crush the coal into a diamond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Looking past people's limitations, searching for their beauty, seeing it, pointing it out... these are some of the ways you make others happy. So much of that happiness will splash back onto you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The work of love isn't a doing/acting/fixing job today. The work of love is a listening gig, an "entering in the spirit of another" practice, a task that encompasses receiving and relaxing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you're hearing will mentally trigger a story about the time it happened to you, but you won't tell that story. Instead, you'll give your support generously without flipping focus your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You like to know what others are doing, but even more interesting to you is why they are doing it. You're not content with the first reasons that surface. Your fascination kicks in with the deeper ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You would like it if people would understand what's important to you, but when they don't, you simply show them again, no fuss. People often need multiple examples to internalize knowledge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As the second air sign of the zodiac, you have intimate knowledge of the kind of wonders that can arrive on the wind. Psychic breezes will kick up today, not so hard as to blow you off course but just strong enough to gently rock you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Setting things straight works wonderfully in a linear situation, like a library shelf. As for the biological and emotional world, circles and wiggliness are the norm. There's no sillier futility than trying to set wiggly things straight!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The silence between two people is as unique as the sound of their shared language. As you listen to a quiet punctuated by words, you'll hear clearly the heart's intention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What do you want? You've been choosing for the good of others, but if you're not happy too, no one will be happy. Make yourself smile first, and then watch the other faces alight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Integrity is power. Loyalty, honor, stoicism, duty -- all the qualities that could fit into the themes of heroic drama will also apply to your role and the current scene of which you are definitely the hero.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even great beauty isn't recognized by all. Some see it. Many miss. You have the sort of thoughtful, intelligent eye that can and will see many different kinds of beauty, even when it's enshrouded in ordinariness.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

