HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You didn't cause the tension, but with charm and strategy you'll dissolve it. Regardless of whether the others can fully appreciate your social genius, it sure does make your life easier!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This day feels like a quiz, except the answers won't be found in small writing, upside down on the bottom of the page. It's all a guess now, but next week you'll know what you got right.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Relationship problems happen when people project their hopes and fears onto one another. You'll avoid assuming people are who you want them to be. Instead, you'll make every effort to learn who they really are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Manage stress better and finances improve or manage finances better and stress dissolves. With your positive attitude, no matter how you go about the problem, you win!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though "leave no trace" is one of your mottoes for being in nature, it doesn't work in every scene. Your mere presence often changes things. Today it's for the better, and you'll go somewhere that could really use the improvement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People are more likely to intrude on boundaries that are not well marked. When it matters enough, you'll make the rules and decide how they are enforced -- the equivalent of a gated entry.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It can't hurt to be a little strategic with the party mood that prevails. Consider who might be good for you to know and mingle accordingly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). An attempt to solve other people's problems often shows you how much people actually like their problems and don't want them solved. You'll avoid that drama today with an exclusive focus on your own scene.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're moving on to better things, which aren't necessarily bigger things; rather, they are things more suited to you. Large quantities of mediocre hold no appeal to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Someone who points out your mistakes might not be the most pleasant person to be around, but nonetheless will be instrumental in today's rapid growth and tomorrow's stellar opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your smile and your willingness to go along with the fun are a gift to others and they will repay you for it too, with a sense of belonging as they include you time and again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The job isn't as easy as you thought it would be. Trying too hard can push things in a worse direction. Relax. Oddly, good results come with less effort.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

