ARIES (March 21-April 19). As every doctor knows, the correct order is to diagnose and then prescribe. Today's challenges and opportunities will require a longer than usual diagnostic process, not to be skipped.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't give up on those raw talents and half-baked notions. Getting to something useful takes time. Keep bouncing the ideas around like rocks in a stone tumbler until they come out smooth, shiny and colorful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To give the butterfly of happiness the opportunity to alight on your shoulder, you must be both still and patient. Stop rushing around and settle in; something magical will happen.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To have a big, open heart is to be vulnerable. Effective communication can mitigate the risk. Concealing pain makes it more acute. When something hurts, say so -- and encourage others to do the same.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're generous, yet you believe you can give even more. You will. Don't force it. Extend compassion inward, and cultivate the patience to welcome your own growth rate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whatever your problem, a quick internet search can shine light on the matter. However extensive the information, friends are still more helpful, not for what they know, but for what they'll actually do to help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everyone you interact with feels tended to. You express yourself according to your audience. Professionals, children, strangers and kin... each get a different side of you while keeping that through-line that is so loveably you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's no doubt stress interferes with performance. Since you want people to be at their best around you, you try to reduce the stress potential in any interaction with you, and today, you'll succeed brilliantly in the matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When the background is loud, people raise their voices, often to no avail. Noise isn't easily overcome by making more noise. Instead, try the metaphoric equivalent to changing venues or making a sign.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll lead with originality. You're not doing things in a manner others see as correct, and your effectiveness will cause them to question their notions of correctness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are capable people all around you. It's tempting to step back and let them take over, but then you'd lose the opportunity of the moment. Instead, join in and learn.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A new project has you once again entering uncertain territory. Whatever your proficiency, more work takes you to the next level. Now is as good a time to step in as any.
