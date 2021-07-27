LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everyone you interact with feels tended to. You express yourself according to your audience. Professionals, children, strangers and kin... each get a different side of you while keeping that through-line that is so loveably you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's no doubt stress interferes with performance. Since you want people to be at their best around you, you try to reduce the stress potential in any interaction with you, and today, you'll succeed brilliantly in the matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When the background is loud, people raise their voices, often to no avail. Noise isn't easily overcome by making more noise. Instead, try the metaphoric equivalent to changing venues or making a sign.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll lead with originality. You're not doing things in a manner others see as correct, and your effectiveness will cause them to question their notions of correctness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are capable people all around you. It's tempting to step back and let them take over, but then you'd lose the opportunity of the moment. Instead, join in and learn.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A new project has you once again entering uncertain territory. Whatever your proficiency, more work takes you to the next level. Now is as good a time to step in as any.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0