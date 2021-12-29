ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though it's fun to be seduced, whether it's a seduction to get you to buy a product, join a group or be personally enticed, you're no easy mark. You want the truth more than the seduction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Believe it or not, people are paying attention to you. This is no time to misjudge your own capabilities, underestimate your strength or be clueless as to the charisma you wield.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ask yourself why you're holding on to something. Is it because you're afraid of what will change if you let go? If fear is the only thing holding you back, it's a sign to get brave and make the change.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Being attached to the appearance of things could get in the way of knowing the real essence of them. To know what things are, forget what they are supposed to be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though the way a person acts is a reflection of who they are, you still get the strange feeling that you are someone other than the person enacting your behavior. You are bigger than even your best choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's a time to muscle your way through. When you feel depleted, don't back down. Instead, make a push. You'll get a second wind and accomplish something remarkable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). How can you make it easy for people to do the thing you really want them to do? This is the secret to success that can be applied across many areas of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're happy to be the witness, not the judge. You may be asked to give a verdict anyway, but think twice before you do. Even seemingly innocuous opinions could have an unintended influence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Emotions could cause you to improperly or unhelpfully magnify or minimize the impact of things. Make things as big or small in your mind as you need them to be. Find the scale that is easy for you to manage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Creativity isn't something you acquire; it's something you've had all along. Like Dorothy's ruby slippers, you only need to know how to access the magic to be transported.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're appropriately mild-mannered for most of the day. But there will be brief moments when intense emotions will help you go at your purpose harder, so don't be afraid to feel your feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can never have enough friends and connections. You don't even have to try to meet new people; it just happens naturally as you go about your day.

