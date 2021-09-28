LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A charismatic person has you looking into previously unconsidered options. But before you plunk down for a fresh solution, make sure there's actually a problem there to be solved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Work with a team. The results will be better, the job will be more fun and the energy expended will seem negligible because it will be offset by the pleasure of company.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Give yourself whatever is required for your development. You need space, nourishment and a light to grow toward. Anyone who is crowding you or demanding things too early in your process is no help. Avoid them!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're interested in what will make a stronger person of you. You are most satisfied by elite challenges. You already feel equipped to deal with trials, but you want to reign supreme over them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You control what you can, take charge of your immediate environment and command yourself. This is the way to accomplishment, and the reason all complaining is both unnecessary and uninteresting to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're charitable, generous and yet still a discerning giver. You want to contribute to those who really need what you have and will put it to direct use.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

