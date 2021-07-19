ARIES (March 21-April 19). Endings aren't always sad. They can also be proud moments, victorious celebrations, releases that bring immediate relief. Today you let go with excitement and hope.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's like you're sitting down to a movie having seen only an intriguing poster. You're willing to go along for the ride without knowing what you're in for and whether you'll be led to laughter, tears or thrills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Knowing that the level of kindness in a person's outside voice speaks volumes as to what's happening on the inside, you'll extend kindness and compassion to those who can't seem to reach a gentle tone.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Decisions must be made. Whether it has to do with furniture, songs, styles, people... the goal is the same. Choose what makes an impact you can return to without getting tired of.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are certain endeavors most appropriately approached in solemnity. What you do in the spirit of fun will be more meaningful than what you're supposed to be serious about.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Someone who looks very different from you on the outside has a story that reveals an inside experience very similar to your own, involving heartbreak, longing and triumph you can relate to.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Reductions will improve matters, but this is a time to trim, not shop. Cutting back too far just means making extra work for yourself when you have to go get stuff again. If throwing something away is uncomfortable, then keep it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're plum in the middle of an embarrassment of riches. In fact, you've been there for some time but didn't realize it. Now that you know nothing is out of your reach, relax and decide what you'd like to add to your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What ruins a conversation doesn't have to ruin a friendship. What spoils the hour doesn't have to spoil the day. You shine as you contain, overlook and move on from the foibles of the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You rightly stand at the center of things. It's not because you feel you're more important than the others; rather, it's because you bring so much to the table and have a plan about how to distribute that.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're an excellent sleuth! You'll take on an intricate puzzle and solve it. This generates not only order but also balance. From a place of balance, much more is possible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even though you could dazzle with clever conversation, consider what you might pitch using a wordless example. Embodiment will be the most effective way of putting your point across.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.