LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Reductions will improve matters, but this is a time to trim, not shop. Cutting back too far just means making extra work for yourself when you have to go get stuff again. If throwing something away is uncomfortable, then keep it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're plum in the middle of an embarrassment of riches. In fact, you've been there for some time but didn't realize it. Now that you know nothing is out of your reach, relax and decide what you'd like to add to your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What ruins a conversation doesn't have to ruin a friendship. What spoils the hour doesn't have to spoil the day. You shine as you contain, overlook and move on from the foibles of the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You rightly stand at the center of things. It's not because you feel you're more important than the others; rather, it's because you bring so much to the table and have a plan about how to distribute that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're an excellent sleuth! You'll take on an intricate puzzle and solve it. This generates not only order but also balance. From a place of balance, much more is possible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even though you could dazzle with clever conversation, consider what you might pitch using a wordless example. Embodiment will be the most effective way of putting your point across.

