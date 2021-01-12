ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be loved for your complexity and contradictions. You can be serious one moment and silly the next, but your true talent comes out when you're both at the same time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Instead of either/or, you'll think in terms of integrating everything and having it all. It sounds greedy, but it's actually inclusive, and one of the more generous things you can do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's often the case that the ones who need you the most are too familiar with what you give to be very appreciative. This is why it's important to do things for your own satisfaction and fulfillment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You welcome feedback, especially if it's negative. Negative feedback is often a problem you can solve. Coming up with solutions makes you creative, strong and, possibly, eventually, rich.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's your turn, your time; it's on. There's no one around who can get in your way. Even random bad luck events can't stop you because you've already seen a lot of chaos, and you've learned how to adapt.