ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you stayed where you belong all of the time, your life would feel small and stale. Keep in mind that new things are inherently uncomfortable; better not to read anything more into it. Your zone of comfort is expanding. That's all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your body adapts to your moods and glues to your personality. Today your body's unconscious language will express loudly what you want to convey and also what you may wish to keep silent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Courage isn't something you need to find or develop. You already have an entire swimming pool of it inside you. When it's time to be brave, just dip your cup in and draw some up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll learn a lot about someone through a typical, appropriate line of questioning. Off-the-wall, playful questions will teach you even more about the sensibility and humor (or lack thereof) you're dealing with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's no call right now for a big change. What would it look like if the next 24 hours were a lot like your life, only happier? Imagining such a thing will show you where you could make a small but effective shift.