ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll expand your circle of influence. You'll be especially charismatic in casual settings. Your manner is informal; you'll shine in this mode. People feel comfortable around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Part of forwarding your interests is protecting them. You're a warrior with a keen sense about when to defend, attack or retreat. Stay flexible and alert. Keep your options open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll concentrate on one thing until it's solved. It's a bit like your mind is a television show, and you don't want to change the channel until the end credits roll.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To make a plan with someone and execute it builds the relationship yet not as much as the casual in-between moments of doing nothing together. It's the way you are when your guard is down that matters most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your all-out efforts make life exciting. You wouldn't want to run at this intensity all the time, but it's working today. Better to do excess in moderation than to do moderation in excess.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're willing to take other people's feelings seriously if needed, but you're in no mood to take yourself seriously. You skate through tasks that used to be hard because you've upgraded your thoughts on the matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're full of ideas, many of them good, only one of them possible at a time. Be wary of adding new projects today because they will take over in unexpected ways. First, finish what you were already working on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You think you're in the right, and you probably are. For now, keeping that to yourself will give you more options. You'll be able to observe the situation while others are unguarded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Resources become available to you. You've only just scratched the surface of what you can do. Keep going. You can take this further than you dreamed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Our solar system is composed of mostly empty space, but today you still don't have enough of it. Your time alone is precious and when you get some, you'll use it well, possibly doing nothing at all, a worthy enough pursuit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Giving is tricky. There's a point when it's uncool or counterproductive to give too much. Make double sure you're getting an accurate read on the situation. Take your cues from those more established in it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Simple gestures are effective, especially when it comes to love and romance. Less is more. Too much talking can diminish what you've already accomplished with an intentional moment of eye contact.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0