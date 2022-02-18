ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether the sun comes after the storm or the storm comes after the sunny stretch just depends on when you got to the place. Just make sure you're prepared for the full range of weather, and all is well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your busy mind whirs with projects to finish, places to see, people to meet. You are not working in a linear fashion, so don't expect linear results. Your flaws are beautiful too, if you'll only believe it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will feel a sense of empathy for mankind. You'll greet people like they're long-lost friends. The special treatment is greatly appreciated. An opportunity will arise from your ability to connect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In the same way a good comic doesn't have to tell the right audience when to laugh or explain why things are funny, you shouldn't have to lay out instructions for how to love you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The animals don't own mirrors, nor do they care to. Knowing what you look like in the thrust of the action is largely irrelevant to the experience of living it. Self-awareness has no place in an experience of unity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've been working steadily to repay a debt. You're not there yet but congratulate yourself on the progress you made. A small reward is in order, for the sake of morale.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Adults often parent themselves in the same way they were parented as children. This isn't the only way to go. You can also adjust your inner parenting style to suit the life you have now and the person you want to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). An artful brag is like shorthand. It helps people understand where you're at right now in your life and in your head. They'll get it. You'll have a blast when they meet you there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As an adaptable idealist, you can find the highest, most fitting form of any situation. You'll work with unexpected elements. It's funny how a pinch of something terrible can enhance the entire scene.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Intimacy depends on maintaining the right amount of tension in a connection; being comfortable enough to let the guard down, but still unfamiliar enough that discovery is a thrilling risk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Life heals. You can know everything about the healing process, or you can know nothing about it. The healing will be the same whether you watch it or instead watch television while it's happening.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While you do not want to be too serious, if you are to meet a goal by next week, you must take measures. Don't let up. You can still have fun while guarding your time well.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0