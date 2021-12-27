ARIES (March 21-April 19). Roller coasters and love affairs cannot compete with the thrill of accomplishment. Your excitement builds as you make remarkable progress toward your goals, but you also inspire your team to produce rapid results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone has a feeling that they want to promote you, hire you or put you in a role. For now, they are just watching to know you better. Keep in mind, they see only what you do, not what you intend to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will be faced with contradictions between what you believe and what is occurring in front of your eyes. You can't change reality, so it's the beliefs that have to move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationships grow closer in funny ways. Consider making a confession -- a harmless admission that is perfect to tell a friend. Honesty is a bonding agent.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your cat qualities will come out. You'll be smart, chic and mysterious. You'll quietly observe, in no hurry to get involved unless you see the perfect opportunity. Then you'll pounce.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Go on, try to ignore the restlessness in your soul. It isn't going away. You may as well listen and see where it's urging you on ... most likely toward a touchstone of goodness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've traveled, but it's been a while since you've visited someplace completely new. Look into it. Put it into a plan. A trip in the distant future will invigorate your life at present.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't make people guess how to treat you, what you want or how to move in the world with you in it. Tell people what to do with you and they'll do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are a retinal magnet, pulling eyes toward you wherever you go. You walk with confidence, smile with intrigue, relate with warmth. Strangers will say hello -- even the shy ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your preferences fortify you. So, settle into the comfort of familiar things: Sitting in your favorite chair; sipping your favorite drink; watching your favorite TV show.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your influence grows as you learn how to better accommodate others. They are attracted to you because of the way they feel around you. You make their lives easier and more comfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's not pessimistic to reduce your expectations. Rather, it's a strategy that will allow you to be pleasantly surprised by life. You'll love what happens when you let go of needing it to be one way.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0