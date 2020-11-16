ARIES (March 21-April 19). You wonder what it's like to be another person, thinking what they think, seeing through their eyes, having what they have. This wondering changes something in your approach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're watching something come together. The showier parts may look more significant than they are. Like steam rising from the egg-boiling pot, it's part of the overall process but not the part that cooks the eggs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'd love to run into a ripe opportunity, but when none arise naturally from your daily discourse, you don't worry about it one bit, because you make more opportunities than you find anyway.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your mind is just trying to regulate and harmonize your internal state. At times, it has some odd ways of going about this, which could result in cravings, impulses and out-of-the-blue thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll do some of what you want and a lot of what you must. But whether or not it is your desire to act is far less important than how you make sense of what's done and the story that follows.