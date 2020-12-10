ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you were a comedian today, then you'd be the kind that chides the audience with, "Is that all you got?" Actually, it's quite effective. People sometimes need to be startled and led to appropriate reactions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need people. Therefore, peer pressure is a very real and powerful natural force that, unfortunately, people never really grow out of. The theme comes up, and, depending on the situation, it may just be easier to succumb.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Lessons can be read, and that's an introduction. But for the education to really take place, a lesson must be lived. People are changed not by information but by doing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you look back at paths not taken, you only see how they worked out for other people. There's no way of knowing what kind of fit they would have been for you. Therefore, the exercise is useless. Keep going forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A fact that just sits there being knowledge is not intelligence. Intelligence animates. It applies. It is better to revel in the intelligence of trees than to succumb to the coma of dead dogma.