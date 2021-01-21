ARIES (March 21-April 19). New talent can favorably influence events, but only if given the stage. It requires that the old guard make room. If it happens, then it will be because you created enough safety and ego-stroking to allow for it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be tempting to ask others to solve problems that are best handled by you. Ask questions like, "What would be easier/simpler/cheaper?" You'll turn issues into nonissues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Talented salespeople make things happen. You are such a person when you really believe in a thing. Today, you'll get a chance to apply this talent, and you'll promote your interest with ease.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't need to improve; you just want to. Your motivation to make healthy choices is greatest when you approve of and enjoy yourself just as you are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will take many interests and people swirling around you at once to keep you from getting bored. By the end of the day, you'll have opened and closed many loops.