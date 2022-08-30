ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a profound impact on many, though there is one person in particular who will mold thought and deed around your influence. This person will weave profound meaning into your presence as well as your absence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The life of a winner is fraught with mistakes. This is true of every successful person who has ever walked the earth, so it would make no sense to expect yourself to be blameless. Wrong turns are learning curves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Friends may not credit you with the bonding they do with one another as a result of the way you bring people together, but your welcoming ways and genuine interest in people is an essential element of the group dynamic.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You create your own definition of success and revise it along your journey. You still have the same goal as you did last week, but you're honing the parameters and approach as the process evolves.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are so many ways that overthinking can lead to error today, relationships being the main hotspot to avoid analyzing. Keep it simple. Get your head out of it and let your heart do the work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're sure you know who you are, what you've accomplished and what's yours -- and then a new situation has you doubting it. This is how you know you're growing. Room for change and expansion keeps everything fresh.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll see a different future for yourself than you could have seen before. Your pet project will help many, so give it your best and watch the world get a little better. One relationship makes the way for more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once upon a time, you felt pressure to keep someone entertained. Now you know it is well within your capacity. You can do it if you want to. Do you want to? Does it set up an expectation you might grow tired of fulfilling?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Dealing in the invisible realm of feelings and intentions can seem so intangible you begin to doubt it makes a difference. But today's work on your emotional and spiritual self will have physical and material results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People won't say what they mean, and that's life as usual. You're an expert at extracting meaning from the larger context and the subtle subtext, so you're more than up to today's challenge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It will be interesting to note where your mind goes in the time between activities. This is something new. What or whom you think of en route to work, waiting in line or just before you fall asleep -- that's where your heart is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Can you count on your team to bring the support? The bottom line is, you have a better chance of success when you band together. Keep believing it will all work out and stop worrying about how -- that part isn't up to you.