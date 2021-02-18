ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since body language accounts for the majority of all communication, it only makes sense to prioritize physical education and to learn and experiment with movement in the same way you grow and update vocabulary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can and will get over a fear. You will prevail because you're willing to put in the time, make the mistakes and ride with the ups and downs of an awkward process.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Resistance takes many forms. It can come on as tiredness or arrogance, anxiety or apathy. Recognize its basis in fear and decide to be brave and move through it, not letting it stop you from what you want.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have a talent for acknowledging the traits of others without judging them, and this makes you an extremely desirable friend to have. The real progress comes when you point the same nonjudgmental spirit inwardly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may start with the intention of being cool and laissez-faire, but, of course, once you see an opportunity to guide the situation in a direction you deem best for all you can't help but invest, care and be very much in the mess of it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you needed permission to be keenly aware of the best within you and even to celebrate it openly, cut out this horoscope, sign it and give it to yourself while boarding the bus of self-appreciation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your main contract is with yourself. It plays out with other people, and you wouldn't be able to learn without them. But at the end of the day, and for every hour within, you're the one you get to live.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Small events happen throughout the day, moving your mood up and down the scale of 1-10; it's a crude measurement to be sure, but you need art, not math, to account for the colors and depths.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Here comes a wave of accelerated growth in your area of recent concentration. Because a focus is so natural and instinctive for you, you don't even consider this a learning progress, and it's free of growing pains.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). True, you favor certain people and relationships. And if the value of a relationship were strictly calculated on the improvements reflected in you because you participated, it would be an entirely different list.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are compelled to expand your horizons. It's not done by singing optimistic songs whilst dancing toward the sun. Go toward the sun, but stay aware and curious about the unshakeable shadow that walks with you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're trying to keep it easy breezy and what happens? Someone comes at you with an intensity that slows the process but also grounds it in some realities that need to be dealt with sooner or later.
