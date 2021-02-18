ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since body language accounts for the majority of all communication, it only makes sense to prioritize physical education and to learn and experiment with movement in the same way you grow and update vocabulary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can and will get over a fear. You will prevail because you're willing to put in the time, make the mistakes and ride with the ups and downs of an awkward process.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Resistance takes many forms. It can come on as tiredness or arrogance, anxiety or apathy. Recognize its basis in fear and decide to be brave and move through it, not letting it stop you from what you want.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have a talent for acknowledging the traits of others without judging them, and this makes you an extremely desirable friend to have. The real progress comes when you point the same nonjudgmental spirit inwardly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may start with the intention of being cool and laissez-faire, but, of course, once you see an opportunity to guide the situation in a direction you deem best for all you can't help but invest, care and be very much in the mess of it.