ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anger is not like a drug; it is a drug. It alters a person's chemistry more effectively than a lot of other substances. Keep this in mind while dealing with people who seem to lean on this emotion. Maybe it's not about you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even the self-made have teachers, perhaps in the form of books or role models. Why limit your influences or accept the first instructor to come along? You'll love what happens when you proactively choose your mentors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As character-building as rejection is, there's no reason to get more of it than necessary. Before you put your project or yourself out there, find out what it typically takes to get to yes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Success will seem to take forever and include one near miss after another until you begin to wonder if you're ever going to get there. Push through the dip. When you hit, you'll hit a jackpot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Small things can have life-changing intensity. One pinch of hot chili pepper changes the dish. One spark lights the fire. One smoldering look can set off a chain affecting generations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Love gives more than it takes. You'll feel enlarged by everything you deliver in love, and others will be bigger for everything they give in the same spirit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In today's case, impulsivity will be a minus. Before you make the move you are contemplating, talk it out with someone knowledgeable and reasonable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Old pictures, past social media posts and historic texts will be part of the texture of this day. Some artifacts make you smile. As for the cringeworthy ones, let them represent how far you've come. Celebrate growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be asked to handle other people's problems. You'd like to. It would be easier. But then you'll have to do it every time, and when you're not around they'll suffer. The kind way is to help others be self-sufficient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll win. Stay humble and quiet about the victory for now, if not out of modesty, then for strategy. Competition is everywhere. And even when people don't want to compete with you, success changes the social dynamic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The muses will be tardy. Don't wait on them. Inspiration will start to trickle in after you get working. The principle applies to your social life too. Friends will hop on a train that's already in motion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Adaptability is one of your many gifts. You come across the odd and unexpected, beyond your expertise and outside of your preference. And yet still ... you get used to it, make the most of it, turn it all to your advantage.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

