ARIES (March 21-April 19). The new way of doing things is just the old way sliced and diced and stacked in a different order. Don't overthink it; just get in there and start moving things around until something pleases your aesthetic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As it goes in theater and in life, the environment is not the story, but that backdrop really does set a tone. You feel and act differently when you're inside certain "sets."

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Once upon a time, you tried the social technique of hanging around a place until you felt like you belonged there -- and it actually worked pretty well! Should you employ it again, this time around it won't take nearly as long.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The easiest debt problem to solve is financial. The math involved in emotional and karmic debts takes a wizard to solve. Luckily, you have some wizarding powers to wield today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you can't get everything on your list right now, but ideas are more valuable than dollars. Wanting will stimulate your creativity and you'll come up with more ways to bring your wishes to hand.