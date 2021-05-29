ARIES (March 21-April 19). The new way of doing things is just the old way sliced and diced and stacked in a different order. Don't overthink it; just get in there and start moving things around until something pleases your aesthetic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As it goes in theater and in life, the environment is not the story, but that backdrop really does set a tone. You feel and act differently when you're inside certain "sets."
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Once upon a time, you tried the social technique of hanging around a place until you felt like you belonged there -- and it actually worked pretty well! Should you employ it again, this time around it won't take nearly as long.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The easiest debt problem to solve is financial. The math involved in emotional and karmic debts takes a wizard to solve. Luckily, you have some wizarding powers to wield today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you can't get everything on your list right now, but ideas are more valuable than dollars. Wanting will stimulate your creativity and you'll come up with more ways to bring your wishes to hand.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even though you're focused on the positive, you still see what needs improvement. Record these insights and, for now, keep them to yourself. You can circle back to fixing things after you've played to the strengths.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When someone pops to mind, you wonder if you have also floated into their consciousness and if you are appearing there on a regular basis. To make an impression is to be two places at once.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are times when too much repetition gets tedious, but right now it's a great help. People need to hear things a few times to understand. Tell your story again.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In the same way that a person's ideal weight isn't necessarily their real weight, standards held in theory are not really standards unless they are met.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Doing things together has an impact. It's true that you'll have to compromise, but the progress you make after adding a person or two to your project will be worth it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To compensate for a thing is to draw attention to it. This doesn't have to be an embarrassment. Face and embrace all that you lack or perceive yourself as lacking. Be proud of the work you do to make up for it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Pace yourself socially. You don't need everyone to know everything about you upfront. It's more exciting to give them just enough so that they crave the next detail.
