ARIES (March 21-April 19). Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable -- attractive, even -- and you won't want company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a loss of composure or graceless play for approval. It shows confidence and maturity to offer compassion for such gaffes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you make too much sense, people will stop paying attention. They'll think they already know everything you're about. Do not rush to resolve the questions. Get comfortable being an open-ended mystery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For you to bring your eyes to this page, the whole of the cosmos had to come together. Breathe in the miracle of your being. Punctuate this moment with meaningful action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't have to know your impact to know that you have influence. You can be certain that whether or not you contributed much, they behaved differently because you were in the room.