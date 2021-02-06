ARIES (March 21-April 19). People really don't appreciate the extent of what you do for them, but that's actually better for you. The attention would only slow you down. Besides, you're not doing it for them. This is your purpose!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone's story begins in song. You'll contribute in kind to today's section of life, a bit of music to express what cannot be expressed as well any other way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is tempting to, when moved by appreciation and affection, get hyperbolic. Just know that the largess of compliments of the "best ever," "amazing" and "awesome" variety could be trumped by small, lovely specificity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You probably won't be aware of what you think when you're in the heat of the action but ponder later and much will come to you. Eventually, this gap in timing between action and awareness will narrow significantly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you had to make a documentary of everything in the universe that occurred today at noon, then the runtime would be approximately infinite. Good thing you're supremely focused on tracking just your own business.