ARIES (March 21-April 19). Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Action prevails. Action is a difference in the world. Action is education. Action forges the character. The words won't flow easily today and that is for the best. Anything that would be said will be done instead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The thing that seemed so modern in one era becomes laughably retro. That used to happen over the course of years and now it's a seasonal growth. Your efforts to keep up with it will provide fun and advantages.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When in public, others come first and you come second. This is the glue that holds polite society together. You are not afraid to assert yourself when it's necessary, but most of the time it's not -- and that's so nice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's the conundrum of the modern world -- spending big on what's entirely unnecessary. So much of what you're willing to pay for today is actually free. Challenge yourself to keep your money and cut something out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Relationships are as strong as what they have in common. Bonds form over a shared goal, ritual or cause. If nothing comes up organically, these things can be artificially instated to good effect, as long as everyone is invested.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you're the recipient or the giver, a random act of kindness will elicit a natural high. Likely, you'll be both. You enjoy figuring out how to help and delight others. It always comes back to you in some form.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The path to the land of deeply interesting things runs right through the forest of shiny objects. The trick is to keep moving past, eyes ahead. Don't stop, and definitely don't veer. Ever-forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It has sometimes felt as though the Fates were against you, though perhaps they were just projecting a few more moves into the future than you were able to see. In any regard, you're perfectly aligned.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To dream of the day in which you do what makes your heart sing is dangerous business. "Doing you" isn't the kind of dream you should wait to accomplish. Engage in your joyful activities daily.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll knuckle down to a project you thought would already be in your rearview. Better late than never. Giving up isn't an option to you. For this reason, life's timing, however far-off of your own it may seem, won't disappoint.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The beauty that appears so far away is actually in the small network of electric impulses sparking inside you as you push your senses into the world. It takes less than a millisecond to travel to your place of wonder and delight.
