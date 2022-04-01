Horoscope (copy)

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your power won't grow from shunning the parts of you that you don't like, but from integrating all parts of you and accepting the polarities: good and bad, strong and weak, yin and yang.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). From the outside it may seem that everyone on the inside gets along famously, but groups are more typically held together by tension than by harmony.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You might think that people who are a little like you will follow the same lines of thought, but they won't. Your mind is more unique than you know. No one is you; don't forget it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's not that you have some burning piece of information to share, it's just that sharing anything is so important right now. Satisfy your craving to connect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Attractions aren't always mutual, and even when they are it's not always so easy to make the connection. When it happens, it's something to celebrate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You see the opportunity in a situation but you're not an opportunist because what you notice is the opportunity to give, to help and to take an action that will raise everyone up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People appreciate what you do for them, and it feels good to be around people who don't take you for granted. Just know that you are also loved, not for what you do, but just for being you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're sensitive to the energetic reality around you. You feel the shadows and either do something to lighten them or avoid them altogether. Be spiritually generous, but also know your limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Negativity can be literally cleared away as you clean the environment. You'll be amazed at how much better you feel when everything is in its place and the surfaces are cleaned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just as the wind moves stagnant energy outside, new influences move the stagnant energy of the mind. Reading, conversation and intellectual experiences are key to optimal health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone is thinking of you and in just the way you would most prefer. This is no accident; rather, you've shown people how you like to be treated and they've done as you wanted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've wanted something for a long time. The way to get it is to stop trying. Change the focus for a while. Do other things that delight you. Take yourself out of the normal setting so there's no choice but to deal with elements unknown.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

