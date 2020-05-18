Honor your 2020 graduate

The Bismarck Tribune and MDU Resources Group are hosting a virtual yearbook for area high school graduates, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate their achievements.

Joining is simple: Go to bit.ly/submitgrads

There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 changing how graduation will be celebrated this year, the virtual yearbook site connects seniors and their families from across the area.

"No high school senior will have a 'normal' graduation this year, so we are happy to have a way for the class of 2020 to share with one another and for the community to recognize them," Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said.

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.

Area school administrators have been contacted about this special website, and some are already working to connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.

The site is sponsored by MDU Resources Group, which also sponsored the Tribune's Teen of the Week program.