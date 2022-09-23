 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration.

This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.

The final fourballs match was all square with two holes to play, the green surrounded by American players and caddies, captains and their red carts. Homa stepped toward the hole and slammed his fist when he made a 12-foot birdie putt for a 1-up lead.

And then it got even better. Taylor Pendrith was clutch with a 15-foot birdie putt as the Internationals tried to scratch out a third tie. Homa stepped up and delivered again with another 12-foot birdie putt for the win.

The matches felt closer. The outcome was not. Homa's big putts at the end allowed the Americans to win another session by a 4-1 margin, stretching the lead to 8-2.

"It was pretty surreal," said Homa, who improved to 2-0 in his debut. "The atmosphere out there is insane. There's so many people you can feel them on the back of your neck."

Quail Hollow was packed with 40,000 fans on a gorgeous autumn day, with former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush among those at the course.

In five matches that covered 87 holes, the players combined for 67 birdies and three eagles, and three matches went the distance.

All the International team could manage were two halves. What it faces now is a task even more monumental against a U.S. team that looks well on its way to a ninth straight win in this lopsided affair.

"We feel like we've played some pretty good golf, some solid golf tee-to-green, particularly the last couple of days," International captain Trevor Immelman said. "But we have absolutely been out-putted. No doubt about it."

He was with that final match as Homa and Billy Horschel dropped key putts down the stretch. And when Pendrith dropped his birdie on the last and it look like he and Corey Conners might escape with a half-point, Homa was just as clutch.

"I was nervous as could be over that putt, but it was fun," Homa said. "I was telling my wife, when we talk about things money can't buy, money cannot buy that feeling. And that was something that I will remember forever, and I will tell anybody who ever wants to hear about it how that felt."

For the second straight time on home soil, the powerful American team goes into a double session on Saturday with a mathematical chance to win the cup.

There are four matches of foursomes and fourballs, and the Americans would have to win seven of them and halve the other to clinch the cup. That sounds unlikely, except for who they have and how they're playing.

The International teams led in one match — Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, for a total of five holes — that ended in a halve with Cameron Young and Kevin Kisner.

Over two days and 10 matches, International teams have had a lead for only 10 of the 170 holes that have been played.

The 12 Americans are among the top 25 in the world and most of the are playing like it. The International team was cobbled together at the last minute with more defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf run by Greg Norman, a former Presidents Cup captain.

Norman sent out a tweet wishing the International team well, accompanied by a photo of the team from its lone win in 1998. "Outside of all this angst — golf is golf, competition is competition; something every golfer thrives on."

One of replies was from Immelman: "LOL."

"I pretty much say it exactly as I'm thinking it," Immelman said. "What I said was exactly what I was doing when I read that tweet. I was laughing out loud."

The strength of the American team came from a pair of dynamic partnerships. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were 5-up at the turn and easily held on for a 3-and-2 win over Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas improved to 6-2 as a team in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches, leading from the fourth hole in a 2-and-1 victory over the Australian pair of Adam Scott and Cameron Davis.

As usual, Spieth and Thomas were far from dull.

They were 2 up with five holes to play when Thomas hit 6-iron that came inches away from an ace on the par-3 14th over water to a back pin for birdie. And right when it looked as though the International side might get closer, Spieth was up to his tricks.

His approach on the 15th was headed for the stream when it hit the rocks and caromed over the green into the rough. He chipped 15 feet by, and then made the putt to halve the hole.

The Spieth-Thomas and Cantlay-Schauffele teams, formed as much by friendship as their games, are 2-0 this week and are tough to beat no matter whom the International team sends out against them.

The passion came from the Presidents Cup rookies.

Horschel hasn't played for his country since the 2007 Walker Cup and said he felt like vomiting for three hours ahead of his match. For Homa, it was the second straight day he was in the final match, and both made it to the 18th green with a big audience outside and inside the ropes.

"It's surreal to have 10 of the best golfers I've ever seen in my life watching you and you've got to help them," Homa said. "It's a heavy weight. But it's also really fun."

Presidents Cup

At Quail Hollow Golf Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 8, INTERNATIONAL 2

Friday

Fourballs

United States 4, International 1

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Adam Scott and Cameron Davis, International, 2 and 1.

Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, International, halved with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, halved with Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, United States.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim, International, 3 and 2.

Billy Horschel and Max Homa, United States, def. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, International, 1 up.

Thursday

Foursomes

United States 4, International 1

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, 2 and 1.

Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 2 up.

Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, 1 up.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G Par Scores

Friday

At Pinnacle Country Club

Rogers, Ark.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

First Round

Lauren Coughlin 33-31—64 -7

Megan Khang 34-30—64 -7

Sei Young Kim 31-33—64 -7

Jeong Eun Lee5 33-31—64 -7

Ryann O'Toole 30-34—64 -7

Yuka Saso 31-33—64 -7

Vivian Hou 34-31—65 -6

Lilia Vu 32-33—65 -6

Georgia Hall 33-33—66 -5

Muni He 34-32—66 -5

Charley Hull 31-35—66 -5

A Lim Kim 34-32—66 -5

Sophia Schubert 34-32—66 -5

Jenny Shin 35-31—66 -5

Hye Jin Choi 35-32—67 -4

Isi Gabsa 35-32—67 -4

Mina Harigae 33-34—67 -4

Nuria Iturrioz 35-32—67 -4

Eun-Hee Ji 35-32—67 -4

Danielle Kang 35-32—67 -4

Frida Kinhult 33-34—67 -4

Lydia Ko 33-34—67 -4

Jennifer Kupcho 32-35—67 -4

Andrea Lee 35-32—67 -4

Jeongeun Lee6 33-34—67 -4

Ruixin Liu 35-32—67 -4

Gaby Lopez 34-33—67 -4

Azahara Munoz 35-32—67 -4

Kaitlyn Papp 34-33—67 -4

Jasmine Suwannapura 34-33—67 -4

Atthaya Thitikul 35-32—67 -4

Na Rin An 34-34—68 -3

Celine Boutier 34-34—68 -3

Tiffany Chan 36-32—68 -3

Allison Emrey 34-34—68 -3

Ayaka Furue 36-32—68 -3

Nasa Hataoka 35-33—68 -3

Celine Herbin 37-31—68 -3

Cheyenne Knight 36-32—68 -3

Nelly Korda 34-34—68 -3

Stephanie Kyriacou 35-33—68 -3

Agathe Laisne 34-34—68 -3

Anna Nordqvist 38-30—68 -3

Lee-Anne Pace 34-34—68 -3

Pornanong Phatlum 35-33—68 -3

Pauline Roussin 35-33—68 -3

Lizette Salas 36-32—68 -3

Angela Stanford 34-34—68 -3

Charlotte Thomas 36-32—68 -3

Jennifer Chang 36-33—69 -2

Peiyun Chien 34-35—69 -2

Chella Choi 36-33—69 -2

Karis Davidson 36-33—69 -2

Ariya Jutanugarn 37-32—69 -2

Christina Kim 36-33—69 -2

Jessica Korda 34-35—69 -2

Brittany Lang 36-33—69 -2

Alison Lee 35-34—69 -2

Mi Hyang Lee 36-33—69 -2

Xiyu Lin 35-34—69 -2

Yu Liu 35-34—69 -2

Stephanie Meadow 36-33—69 -2

Haru Nomura 36-33—69 -2

Annie Park 34-35—69 -2

Emma Talley 34-35—69 -2

Lexi Thompson 37-32—69 -2

Lindsey Weaver-Wright 34-35—69 -2

Pajaree Anannarukarn 34-36—70 -1

Ana Belac 37-33—70 -1

Ashleigh Buhai 34-36—70 -1

Casey Danielson 33-37—70 -1

Ally Ewing 37-33—70 -1

Dana Finkelstein 35-35—70 -1

Lauren Hartlage 36-34—70 -1

Wei-Ling Hsu 37-33—70 -1

Caroline Inglis 37-33—70 -1

Moriya Jutanugarn 36-34—70 -1

Haeji Kang 36-34—70 -1

Mo Martin 36-34—70 -1

Caroline Masson 36-34—70 -1

Sung Hyun Park 37-33—70 -1

Paula Reto 36-34—70 -1

Rachel Rohanna Virgili 36-34—70 -1

Alena Sharp 36-34—70 -1

Jennifer Song 36-34—70 -1

Lauren Stephenson 36-34—70 -1

Kelly Tan 34-36—70 -1

Dewi Weber 37-33—70 -1

Brittany Altomare 39-32—71 E

Na Yeon Choi 37-34—71 E

Jenny Coleman 38-33—71 E

Allisen Corpuz 35-36—71 E

Lindy Duncan 36-35—71 E

Haylee Harford 36-35—71 E

Linnea Johansson 36-35—71 E

Sarah Kemp 37-34—71 E

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 36-35—71 E

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 36-35—71 E

Min Lee 35-36—71 E

Minjee Lee 37-34—71 E

Emily Pedersen 38-33—71 E

Madelene Sagstrom 37-34—71 E

Sarah Schmelzel 37-34—71 E

Hinako Shibuno 34-37—71 E

Ruoning Yin 39-32—71 E

Angel Yin 37-34—71 E

Matilda Castren 35-37—72 +1

Carlota Ciganda 36-36—72 +1

Daniela Darquea 36-36—72 +1

Amanda Doherty 37-35—72 +1

Maria Fassi 36-36—72 +1

Esther Henseleit 35-37—72 +1

Bronte Law 36-36—72 +1

Pernilla Lindberg 37-35—72 +1

Brooke Matthews 39-33—72 +1

Giulia Molinaro 38-34—72 +1

Yealimi Noh 37-35—72 +1

Sanna Nuutinen 36-36—72 +1

Amy Olson 38-34—72 +1

Maja Stark 37-35—72 +1

Elizabeth Szokol 36-36—72 +1

Alana Uriell 35-37—72 +1

Kenzie Wright 39-33—72 +1

Aditi Ashok 38-35—73 +2

Paula Creamer 36-37—73 +2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-38—73 +2

Wichanee Meechai 38-35—73 +2

Gerina Mendoza-Piller 37-36—73 +2

Morgane Metraux 36-37—73 +2

Kajal Mistry 35-38—73 +2

Robynn Ree 37-36—73 +2

Ayako Uehara 36-37—73 +2

Albane Valenzuela 39-34—73 +2

Gina Kim 39-35—74 +3

Stacy Lewis 39-35—74 +3

Su-Hyun Oh 38-36—74 +3

So Yeon Ryu 39-35—74 +3

Weiwei Zhang 36-38—74 +3

Marina Alex 39-36—75 +4

Lilly Thomas 38-37—75 +4

Janie Jackson 36-40—76 +5

Cydney Clanton 39-38—77 +6

Fatima Fernandez Cano 38-39—77 +6

Yaeeun Hong 40-39—79 +8

