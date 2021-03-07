 Skip to main content
hockey-standings, Mon, 3-8-21
agate

hockey-standings, Mon, 3-8-21

HOCKEY STANDINGS

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;31;1;1;63

Bismarck;20;11;5;45

Minot;13;15;5;31

Minn. Wilderness;12;13;2;26

Austin;9;19;4;22

St. Cloud;11;18;1;23

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;16;6;0;32

Janesville;15;8;2;32

Fairbanks;13;15;3;29

Kenai River;12;14;2;26

Chippewa Falls;7;12;2;16

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;22;6;4;48

Maine;22;11;1;45

New Jersey;17;11;5;39

Maryland;12;16;5;29

NE Generals;12;22;3;27

Danbury;11;10;2;24

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;22;7;4;48

Lone Star;23;11;1;47

Amarillo;20;9;5;45

Wichita Falls;18;9;5;41

New Mexico;11;22;3;25

Odessa;8;22;4;20

Saturday, March 6

Bismarck 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Johnstown 3, Danbury 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Maryland 0

St. Cloud 3, Minot 2, OT

Minnesota Magicians 3, Janesville 2

Amarillo 5, New Mexico 4, SO

Shreveport 3, Wichita Falls 2, SO

Aberdeen 6 Austin 2

Lone Star 2, Odessa 1

Sunday, March 7

Wichita Falls 2, Shreveport 1

New Mexico 6, Amarillo 1

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

x-North Dakota;;54;18;5;1;2;1;0

St. Cloud State;;45;15;9;0;3;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;43;13;9;2;1;2;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;40;14;9;1;4;0;1

Western Michigan;;33;10;11;3;1;0;1

Denver;;31;9;12;1;0;2;1

Colorado College;;18;4;16;2;0;2;2

Miami;;18;5;17;2;0;1;0

x-clinched league championship

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, March 5

Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT

Saturday, March 6

St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota-Duluth 3, OT

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

March 12-16

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 12

#2 St. Cloud State vs. #7 Colorado College, 2:37 p.m.

#1 North Dakota vs. #8 Miami, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

#4 Nebraska-Omaha vs. #5 Denver, 2:37 p.m.

#3 Minnesota-Duluth vs. #6 Western Michigan, 7:37 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, March 15

Note: Teams are re-seeded following quarterfinals

#1 seed vs. #4 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.

#2 seed vs #3 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, March 16

Semifinal winners, 7:37 p.m.

