hockey-standings, Mon, 3-8-21

HOCKEY STANDINGS
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;31;1;1;63
Bismarck;20;11;5;45
Minot;13;15;5;31
Minn. Wilderness;12;13;2;26
Austin;9;19;4;22
St. Cloud;11;18;1;23
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;16;6;0;32
Janesville;15;8;2;32
Fairbanks;13;15;3;29
Kenai River;12;14;2;26
Chippewa Falls;7;12;2;16
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;22;6;4;48
Maine;22;11;1;45
New Jersey;17;11;5;39
Maryland;12;16;5;29
NE Generals;12;22;3;27
Danbury;11;10;2;24
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;22;7;4;48
Lone Star;23;11;1;47
Amarillo;20;9;5;45
Wichita Falls;18;9;5;41
New Mexico;11;22;3;25
Odessa;8;22;4;20
Saturday, March 6
Bismarck 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Johnstown 3, Danbury 2, OT
New Jersey 2, Maryland 0
St. Cloud 3, Minot 2, OT
Minnesota Magicians 3, Janesville 2
Amarillo 5, New Mexico 4, SO
Shreveport 3, Wichita Falls 2, SO
Aberdeen 6 Austin 2
Lone Star 2, Odessa 1
Sunday, March 7
Wichita Falls 2, Shreveport 1
New Mexico 6, Amarillo 1
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
x-North Dakota;;54;18;5;1;2;1;0
St. Cloud State;;45;15;9;0;3;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;43;13;9;2;1;2;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;40;14;9;1;4;0;1
Western Michigan;;33;10;11;3;1;0;1
Denver;;31;9;12;1;0;2;1
Colorado College;;18;4;16;2;0;2;2
Miami;;18;5;17;2;0;1;0
x-clinched league championship
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, March 5
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT
Saturday, March 6
St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota-Duluth 3, OT
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
March 12-16
At Ralph Engelstad Arena
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12
#2 St. Cloud State vs. #7 Colorado College, 2:37 p.m.
#1 North Dakota vs. #8 Miami, 7:37 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
#4 Nebraska-Omaha vs. #5 Denver, 2:37 p.m.
#3 Minnesota-Duluth vs. #6 Western Michigan, 7:37 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, March 15
Note: Teams are re-seeded following quarterfinals
#1 seed vs. #4 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.
#2 seed vs #3 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, March 16
Semifinal winners, 7:37 p.m.