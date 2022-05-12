History of Skeels Electric Company

Mr. Barlow K. Skeels, who held a North Dakota Master Electricians License, founded Skeels Electric Company April 1, 1914 in Bismarck, ND. B.K.’s The Electrical Shop as the company was originally named performed “everything electrical” throughout western North Dakota under his leadership until his death in l949. B.K.’s The Electrical Shop specialized in all types of electrical construction including industrial, institutional, commercial, residential and farmstead wiring.

William Kraft and Carl Flurer purchased the interests of B. K. Skeels Electric from the Barlow Skeels estate in 1950 and began operating it as a partnership under the name of Skeels Electric Company. Carl Flurer had been employed as a journeyman electrician with the company since 1923. Carl obtained his North Dakota Master Electricians License at this time. The firm operated under their leadership until l960 when Mr. Kraft sold his interest to Carl Flurer.

Carl Flurer sold 60% of his interest in the company to two of his sons, Paul Flurer and Richard (Dick) Flurer. Dick Flurer was a journeyman electrician and later obtained his Master Electricians License. Skeels Electric Company was incorporated as a Sub-Chapter S Corporation on December 12th, 1963 under the laws of the State of North Dakota.

Carl Flurer sold half of his remaining interest or 20% of Skeels Electric Company stock to Harold Wolf in January l976. In February l979 Carl Flurer sold the balance of his stock to Paul Flurer, Dick Flurer, and Harold Wolf but continued on as President of the Company until July l987 when Dick Flurer became president.

Paul Flurer retired in April 1989 and sold his stock to Dick Flurer and Harold Wolf. Each owned 50% Skeels Electric Company.

Harold Wolf retired in May 1992 selling his stock to his son Tom Wolf and Clyde Wetsch, a long-time employee of the firm. Each purchased 25% of Skeels Electric. Harold Wolf remained as an officer and adviser until December 1993.

Dick Flurer retired January 1, 1996 selling his stock to Tom Wolf, Clyde Wetsch, and Robert Flurer, son of Paul Flurer, and grandson to Carl Flurer. Tom Wolf, Clyde Wetsch, and Robert Flurer each owned equal shares of Skeels Electric Company Stock.

Skeels Electric has begun the transition to the next generation, With the retirement of Clyde Wetsch (January 1, 2016), Tom Wolf (January 1, 2018), and Robert Flurer (January 1, 2020).

Matthew Wetsch, journeyman electrician, and son of Clyde Wetsch has been a warehouse laborer, journeyman electrician, estimator, project manager, and company Vice President/Secretary and has been with the Company for 15 plus years.

Thomas E. Wolf, master electrician, son of Tom Wolf and grandson of Harold Wolf has been a warehouse laborer, journeyman electrician, estimator, project manager, and company Vice president and has been with the Company for 15 plus years.

As their fathers were Matt and Thomas are graduates of IBEW/NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Program.

Zachary and Andrew Flurer, sons of Robert Flurer and great grandsons of Carl Flurer have also become part of Skeels Electric.

Zac has been a warehouse laborer, accountant, office manager, and company Vice President/Treasurer and has been with the Company for 15 plus years. Zac is a graduate from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s of Accountancy.

Drew has been a warehouse laborer, electrical engineer, project manager and company President and has been with the Company for 10 plus years. Drew is a graduate from the University of North Dakota with Bachelor of Science and Electrical Engineering.

Matt, Thomas, Zac, and Drew represent second, third, and fourth generations of family involved in Skeels Electric Company. Each own equal shares of Skeels Electric Company Stock.

Skeels Electric Company has continued to prosper throughout the years through continuing efforts of providing superior workmanship, superior service, quality products and our ability to adapt quickly to our customer’s needs. We continue to expand our ability to perform specialized electrical wiring required for current and future electrical, electronics, and communications projects. This commitment to update our skills in anticipation of our customer’s needs has kept us the leader in our region for many years. We maintain that no job is too large or too small. Our company continues to specialize in service work of all types, maintenance agreements, industrial, commercial, residential, institutional, and design build electrical construction.

Skeels Electric does specialize and has developed a customer base for which over 75% of the work under construction is performed on a negotiated basis.

