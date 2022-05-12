History of Prairie Rose Gentle Family Dentists

Prairie Rose Gentle Family Dentists was founded in 1997 out of the long friendship and vision of Dr. Brad King and Dr. Mark Persson. After years of planning and discussion between them, they merged their individual practices in a time when small dental practices were the norm. They believed not only could they provide better dental care for their patients; they could improve the lives of their patients and employees. Due to the core values of trust, respect and loyalty that initial partnership was built on, the practice continues to flourish and has become the largest dental group in North Dakota.

In the early 1990’s, another lifelong friendship formed at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Dr. Sid Schmidt and Dr. Chris Spies were in dental school together and had always talked about practicing together. After brief tenures in the military and private practice, Dr. Schmidt joined Prairie Rose in 1999, and Dr. Spies in 2003.

Prairie Rose began in with a single location in South Bismarck at 121 East Front Ave with two dentists. In its 25 years of existence, Prairie Rose has grown to 3 locations (North Bismarck, South Bismarck, and Mandan), 2 pediatric clinics, and 14 dentists with over 100 employees. 13 of the 14 dentists were born and raised in ND. Having multiple locations and an experienced team of doctors has allowed the practice to offer more services, longer hours, and more convenience in order to better serve their patients. As a result, Prairie Rose has been voted Bismarck Tribune’s The Best of the Best 10 years in row.

The North Bismarck location on Calgary Ave. opened up its doors in the October of 2011. The Mandan location opened in November of 2016. These new, state of the art facilities were huge milestones for the practice. Both of these facilities included a pediatric clinic, which allowed Prairie Rose to provide even better dental care to their younger patients.

Serving their patients and community has been a top priority of Prairie Rose Family Dentists. They do multiple events to help Bismarck/Mandan including Dentists with Heart, (a free dental day for the underprivileged in the community.) They also started Prairie Rose Cares which is volunteering at local community organizations (Heaven’s Helpers, United Way), along with other events include the Giving Days of Christmas, a November Food Drive, Keep Bismarck/Mandan Beautiful, Mission of Mercy, Happy New You and a free Zoo admission appreciation day for all. New this year is the Mother’s Day Smile Makeover.

Prairie Rose Family Dentists are so very thankful and blessed to have been a part of the growing and thriving Bismarck/Mandan community!

